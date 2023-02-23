The Goldbergs season 10 will be final one at ABC

After a solid decade on ABC, the run of The Goldbergs is set to come to an end later this spring.

According to a new report coming in right now from Deadline, the tenth season of the comedy is going to be the final one. The late announcement (at least compared to many other shows) suggests that the network did keep their options open on this for a while, but decided it is best to say goodbye now.

The move in a lot of ways is not a surprise. Ten seasons is a long stretch of time for any series to be on the air, even if it is one that had a premise that could have gone on for a little while longer. Our hope is that we’ll get a fitting end to the story and one that feels more indicative of what this show has truly been.

We know that entering The Goldbergs with season 9 was going to be almost impossible, at least if you wanted to present a story that felt true to just about every character. Remember that the death of George Segal, in addition to the exit of George Carlin, made it so that the writers were almost constantly having to change things. It was not an easy year, but at least with season 10, there has been a certain measure of ability.

We tend to think that the setup of ABC’s Wednesday schedule at this point also made it a little bit easier for them to make this move. With The Conners now anchoring 8:00 p.m. Eastern and with the breakout success of Abbott Elementary, the network may feel a little bit more comfortable moving forward. Or, at the very least that may be their hope — their next round of comedies will be the thing that determines this further.

Odds are, we’ll have some more news on the series finale over the next couple of months, but it should be a proper bookend to everything we have seen so far.

