Is Fire Country new tonight on CBS? New season 1 scoop!

Is Fire Country new tonight on CBS? We don’t think it will come as some huge surprise that we want more news on the show’s future. How can we not? We’re at a spot right now where we know that there is a new SWAT on the air tonight, so why not bring Max Thieriot and the rest of the cast back, as well?

Unfortunately, that’s not going to happen. Even though there are two repeats airing for Fire Country, you are going to have to wait for one more week to see something new. The big reason for that has a lot to do with the show airing that special episode following the AFC Championship Game; if we didn’t have that, we probably would be seeing an installment tonight. That’s just not the case now.

So while we do wait to see some of what’s coming up next, we suggest that you go ahead and check out the synopsis for not just next week’s episode, but the one after the fact, as well!

Season 1 episode 15, “False Promises” – A massive tree falls during a reforestation assignment, threatening Eve’s life and forcing Bode to step up and lead the rescue efforts, on FIRE COUNTRY, Friday, March 3 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+.

Season 1 episode 16, “My Kinda Leader” – When a massive and unpredictable wildfire breaks out in neighboring Drake Country, the station 42 and third rock crews are called to help aid in the rescue efforts, on FIRE COUNTRY, Friday, March 10 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*.

Of course, there are plenty of stories left after these two, and these will also set the stage for another season of the show! There is so much to look forward to, so we wouldn’t be too bummed-out by the fact that there is no new installment tonight.

Is there anything that you are especially excited for moving into Fire Country season 1 episode 15 on CBS?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, come back around — there are so many other great updates coming down the road.

