Is Grey’s Anatomy, Station 19 new tonight on ABC, February 23?

Is Grey’s Anatomy new tonight on ABC alongside Station 19? We know that we have been waiting a long time to see these shows back after a long hiatus; is the end of the hiatus here?

We don’t want to extend out the drama now, so let’s just go ahead and share the good news: Yes! You are going to have a chance to see both of these series back starting at 8:00 p.m. Eastern time. Both of these episodes are also going to be very important. In the case of Station 19, we have to learn the fate of Maya Bishop after the events of this past episode. Meanwhile, over on Grey’s Anatomy we will say goodbye to one Meredith Grey, as iconic of a character as you will ever find. (Technically, it’s not a permanent goodbye, as Ellen Pompeo will appear on-screen in the finale, and remains an executive producer.)

To better prepare you for what could be an emotional night, we suggest you check out the synopses for both of these episodes below…

Station 19 season 6 episode 7, “We Build Then We Break” – After a terrifying lightning strike, the Station 19 crew works overtime to extinguish the fire at Meredith Grey’s home. Meanwhile, Maya is rushed to Grey-Sloan Memorial Hospital due to a medical emergency.

Grey’s Anatomy season 19 episode 7, “I’ll Follow the Sun” – On Meredith’s last day at Grey Sloan, the doctors plan a goodbye surprise and Nick confronts her about the future of their relationship. The interns compete to scrub in on a groundbreaking procedure, and Richard asks Teddy an important question.

One other good thing to point out

There’s a lot of great stuff ahead in general! One of the reasons why we had a long hiatus for both shows is because there won’t be too many more the rest of the way. It’s going to be a new era for Grey’s Anatomy in particular, but let’s hope the storytelling is still solid.

