Law & Order season 22 episode 16 return date on NBC

Following what you see tonight on NBC, do you want to get the Law & Order season 22 episode 16 return date? Of course, we are very-much here to lend a helping hand with that!

The first thing that we really should do, though, is go ahead and share some of the bad news: You are going to be waiting a good while to see what’s next. There is no new episode currently set for next week and instead, the plan seems to be to bring the cast and crew back, at the earliest, in mid-March. We know that you are waiting until at least March 16, so let’s just hope that you are the extremely patient type as we want to see what’s next.

As for the specific story from here on out, let’s just say that there is a lot of action, drama, and a whole lot more coming down the road … but there is no firm synopsis as of yet. It could be a good week before we get something more in that department.

So while we do wait for something more to come out regarding the show, let’s just pose the following question: Are we going to be learning something more about the show’s future soon? We tend to think that there’s a chance that we’ll get a season 23 renewal before the spring, but we don’t want to sit here and assume it is going to be timed around one specific event. Remember here that all three shows within the Law & Order franchise are going to be negotiated together, so that could take a little bit more time.

The only thing we’d ask for with this show is simply this: In addition to learning more about key, timely cases, we’re also hoping to learn a little bit more about some of the characters’ personal lives.

