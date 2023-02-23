Heels season 2 premiere date: Zero chance at March?

We know there is a lot to be excited about in general when it comes to Heels season 2 over at Starz. After all, filming is already done for the latest batch of episodes, and it has been for quite some time! The spot we’re in right now is somewhat frustrating, mostly because this is a really strange limbo where we are waiting for some more news to come out about what the network wants to do.

As we’ve mapped out already, the wrestling drama starring Stephen Amell is in a strange spot, and a lot of it has nothing to do with the content that it’s brought to the table so far. Instead, it’s tied more to the separation of things between Starz and its soon-to-be-former owner Lionsgate. The show isn’t going to just shelve the second season, but there are a lot of boxes that need to be checked off before it can come back on the air.

For the time being now, here is some of what we can say. The network released this week their programming schedule for the month of March and unfortunately, Heels was not on it. That means that you are going to be stuck waiting for at least a little while to see it back. That may mean April, May, or even a time later on, but we’re hoping still for the first half of this year. After all, we know already that Hightown, another show on hold for a long time, is already set for the second half; meanwhile, the earliest we could expect to see Outlander back most likely is June.

Our current hope? That we step back into the ring with Jack and Ace Spade in April, especially since there could be a hole in the Starz schedule at that time. We’re still at the mercy of whatever they want, but we’re crossing our fingers that they will be ready to give this super-underrated show the chance it so richly deserves.

When do you think we are going to get a Heels season 2 premiere date at Starz?

Be sure to share in the comments! Once you do just that, keep coming back for other updates. (Photo: Starz.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







