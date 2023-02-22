A Million Little Things season 5 episode 4: Gary, Maggie prepare

Next week on ABC you are going to see A Million Little Things season 5 episode 4 arrive over at ABC. What can we say about it?

First and foremost, we should go ahead and say here that “A Bird in the Hand” is going to be a big story for Gary and Maggie. How can not be based on where we are right now? We know that we’re building towards some great stuff over the next few weeks, especially for them as they are getting set to welcome a baby. We understand fully that there are some other stories ahead across the board, but doesn’t the focus have to be on them? Just think about what they’ve gone through to even get to this point!

To get a few more updates now all about what’s coming, go ahead and check out the full A Million Little Things season 5 episode 4 synopsis below:

Gary and Maggie gain much more than breathing techniques at their birthing class. Meanwhile, Rome and Regina’s quest to hire a caregiver for Walter takes an unexpected turn, and Theo learns a tough life lesson from an unlikely duo.

Of course, by the end of this episode we think that a few characters are going to be in different spots, and certain stories here are meant to be a slow burn. Take, for starters, what is coming up for Rome and Regina!

In general, it remains clear to us that this is the final season and every single story we get here, for better or worse, is bringing us to that endgame. We have to prepare for our jaws to be on the floor at some point, even if we absolutely want some sort of hopeful outcome to a lot of these stories … however difficult that may be.

Is there anything that you especially want to see entering A Million Little Things season 5 episode 4 on ABC next week?

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

