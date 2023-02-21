The Rookie season 5 episode 17 preview: ‘The Enemy Within’

Are you curious to learn a little bit more about The Rookie season 5 episode 17? Let’s just start off here by stating the following: There is a new episode coming next week! We’re sure that there will be some sort of hiatus coming at some point, but we’re not at a point where there is too much info out there about it.

If there’s one thing that we can share, though, to present an element of looming danger, it is the title here of “The Enemy Within.” If that doesn’t give you a sense of the drama and potential that is present here, what really will? We tend to imagine that John Nolan will once again have his hands full, and the same goes for a lot of other people around him.

We’ll go ahead and admit here that we’re pretty surprised to have the number of episodes that we do at the moment, especially it would’ve been easy to take a larger break before now. Yet, we think that ABC really wanted this show and its spin-off Feds to have a nice run during the winter, and for these two shows in order to better support new series Will Trent. They’ve accomplished some of that goal already, but we do think that there is a little bit more to be done.

At the moment, let’s just ho ahead and hope that there’s going to be some more news on a season 6 at some point in the future. Given everything that we’ve seen so far this season, including the development of the relationship between Lucy and Bradford, there’s a lot that could be explored down the road! We’re pretty optimistic, at least for now, that there is more gas in the metaphorical tank. We’ll just have to see where things land here in the long-term.

