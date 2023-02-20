All American season 5 episode 13 return date hopes on The CW

Following the events of tonight’s super-emotional hour of TV, it makes sense to want an All American season 5 episode 13 return date. So when could we see the football drama back on the air?

The first thing we have to do, regrettably, is get the bad news out of the way that there is no new installment on the show next week. The same goes for the week after. After the funeral for Coach Billy Baker, it seems like The CW and the producers are giving us some time to process everything. The stories of Spencer, Olivia, and everyone else will continue, but they will also be informed greatly by his passing and what he meant to them. We don’t think Taye Diggs’ character will be forgotten, even if he is no-longer on-screen.

At the time of this writing, the earliest you could see season 5 episode 13 on the air is when we get around to Monday, March 13. There are a number of stories still to come this season, and we do consider ourselves rather blessed to know in advance that there’s going to be a season 6. Isn’t it comforting to know that there is more of the show ahead? We tend to think so, and we’re crossing our fingers and hoping that this means that the writers can take their time checking off key milestones and allowing us to live with these characters. Nothing has to be rushed, but at the same time we do need there to be some gradual progression.

We do think that when it comes to Spencer’s career aspirations, there’s a place that a lot of us want him to end up. As to whether or not he makes it there, that just depends on a wide array of different factors.

Hopefully, some more details on the next new episode will be available soon…

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

