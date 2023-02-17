Is Fire Country new tonight on CBS? Season 1 episode 15 spoilers

Is Fire Country new tonight on CBS? We know that there are still a lot of big episodes to come this season, but you may have to wait a little while to get some of them.

After all, go ahead and remember this: There isn’t a new story coming on the network tonight, and the same goes for the week after. At the moment, the plan is for the Max Thieriot drama to return when we get around to Friday, March 3 at 9:00 p.m. Eastern. The title for the first episode back is “False Promises,” and the full Fire Country season 1 episode 15 synopsis below gives you a good sense of what lies ahead:

“False Promises” – A massive tree falls during a reforestation assignment, threatening Eve’s life and forcing Bode to step up and lead the rescue efforts, on FIRE COUNTRY, Friday, March 3 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+.

What we love about this story at the moment is pretty clear: The sense of danger that you’re going to see from start to finish. Obviously, we hope that both Eve and Bode are going to be more than fine, but we can’t just sit here and say that there won’t be consequences to what happened. One of the the things that the writers have done a good job with for most of the season is giving us a good sense of a lot of different twists and turns. They’ve never tried to make this show into some sort of ideal representation of life for a guy like Bode. He has another chance after what transpired in his past, but the path to the future here is not going to be easy.

Hopefully, we’re going to learn some more about other upcoming episodes over the coming weeks. There is already a season 2 renewal, and that means more stories are likely coming this fall!

What do you most want to see moving into Fire Country season 1 episode 15 on CBS next week?

Go ahead and share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, remember to keep coming back for some sort of other updates. (Photo: CBS.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







