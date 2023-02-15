The Conners season 5 episode 15 spoilers: A pregnancy?

As you get prepared to see The Conners season 5 episode 15 on ABC, of course there is a lot to think about! We’re at a point in the season now where the writers could be gearing up for a number of surprises all across the board … and could one of them be a pregnancy?

Well, there are some clues out there about this — make of that what you will. First and foremost, remember here that “Possums, Pregnancy and Patriarchy” is the title for this episode — meaning that either someone is expecting, or that it’s at least some sort of subject of conversation.

Now, you also have the full The Conners season 5 episode 15 synopsis — it may not be the longest in the world, but we certainly think that it gets the job done:

Harris makes a big announcement. Meanwhile, Ben is overwhelmed with family responsibilities.

So is Harris’ announcement tied to this? Well, the producers / ABC are clearly steering you in a specific direction, but whether or not this story is fully what it seems is still up in the air. Isn’t there still some room for a few different things to change? We certainly think so!

Also, there’s still plenty to come on this season even once this episode wraps. One of the exciting things about where we are right now is simply a matter of knowing that this is a 22-episode story this go-around and that means opportunities to explore new things that we didn’t get a ton of time to check out previously. That could, of course, mean even more major stories for Harris, who we know is capable of a lot. Just remember some of the workload that Emma Kenney had in particular during the later seasons of Shameless over at Showtime!

