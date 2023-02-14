All American season 5 episode 12 promo: Billy Baker’s funeral

At this point, we don’t think there is going to be any surprise that All American season 5 episode 12 is going to be emotional. How in the world could it not be? We just lost Taye Diggs’ character of Billy Baker, who was one of the most important people in this world. We know that he and Spencer weren’t on the best of terms before his death, but this is something that will rock him to his core.

Based on how so many characters cared about the coach, we imagine that we’ll be feeling this lost for quite some time … and we also aren’t alone in that.

The promo for episode 12 strongly indicated that the funeral for Billy will be front and center and within that, we’re going to see multiple characters each struggle to deal with this in their own way. There’s also a question of how private the service should be, given how he spent so much of his time caring for a community. Should the family and close friends have this all to themselves now? There are so many hard decisions that come about at a time like this, and often you’re having to make them at a time when your mind is in another place. This will not be an easy time for anyone.

Are we going to see characters start to move forward here? They could take a step or two, but this is a death that will (rather understandably) hang over everyone for the rest of the season. It’s hard to imagine it going any other way, and really, we just hope that there will be a chance for every main character to have some sort of moment in remembrance and reflection. They are all deserving of that opportunity in some way.

Related – Why is Taye Diggs leaving the show?

How do you think that All American season 5 episode 12 next week is going to handle Coach Baker’s funeral?

Be sure to let us know in the comments! Once you do just that, remember to also come back — we’ve got some other great updates coming your way. (Photo: The CW.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







