The Boys season 4 premiere date: Big filming update!

Just in case you were eager to see how close we are to The Boys season 4 being done behind the scenes, we’ve got some great news!

In a post on Twitter, showrunner Eric Kripke made it clear that everyone is gearing up for production to wrap soon, with the biggest reason for that (of course) being that himself is directing the upcoming finale: “We’ve been shooting since late August. I’m here [in Toronto] to prep & direct the Season 4 finale. No, not the series finale, there will be more! Most importantly, S4 premieres… at some point in the future in our discernible reality.”

Of course, Kripke isn’t going to share a premiere date at this point! It’d obviously be fun, but the truth here is that a lot of people on the show itself probably even know that. Prime Video may still even be figuring it out! For the time being, the easiest assumption to make is that we’re going to see new episodes arrive early next year, mostly because this show has a ton of post-production to do. Even once production is done, we’re still looking at several months — and the streaming service won’t rush this along with Gen V coming in-between.

If there is anything that we could say to make you feel better about all of this, it’s probably that this show tends to be really good when it comes to sharing teases and getting us hyped up along the way! As a matter of fact, we tend to think there are a few fun things that are being planned and have been shot already.

At the end of the day, let’s just hope that there’s a chance for at least a premiere date announcement this week — why make us suffer longer than that?

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

