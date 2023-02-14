The Rookie season 5 episode 16 spoilers: A medical crisis

Curious to learn a little more now about The Rookie season 5 episode 16? It makes sense to start with (and celebrate) the fact there is something more around the bend. There isn’t another hiatus and instead, we have a dangerous story ahead titled “Exposed.”

Want to get a few details all about it now? Then go ahead and check out the full season 5 episode 16 synopsis below:

The team must stop a militia from detonating a highly combustible truck in their possession. Meanwhile, Officers Nolan, Thorson, Juarez and Detective Harper search for three men who may have been exposed to Ebola and detain them for quarantine.

We will go ahead and say this: The timing of the Ebola storyline at least makes some sort of sense here. We’re not sure that this is something that a lot of people would’ve been able to handle had this been a part of the story a year or two ago. It may still be a little bit of a risk here, but clearly the writers want to remind viewers that threats like this are still out there, and they are extremely difficult matters for everyone to deal with.

As for everything else, it’s nice to see Nolan back in Los Angeles after everything that he goes through tonight, but of course we do still wonder how much everything with his mother is still going to hang over him. Even if the two didn’t have the best relationship, that was still his mother and this is not the sort of thing that someone is able to just get over in the blink of an eye. It’s absolutely one of those things that linger.

In the end, we know that we’ll be at the home stretch of this season before too long — with that in mind, go ahead and expect things to get progressively more intense for all of these characters every step of the way.

What are you the most interested in seeing on The Rookie season 5 episode 16 when it airs next week?

Be sure to share all of your thoughts and expectations now! Once you do just that, come back for other updates you do not want to miss. (Photo: ABC.)

