Fantasy Island season 2 episode 7 preview: Instagram vs. reality

As you prepare to see Fantasy Island season 2 episode 7 on Fox next week, there’s one thing that we can say in advance. Isn’t this the sort of story that the series should be telling?

After all, that new version of this series has an opportunity to tackle a lot of things that original never could, and that of course includes social media. This is going to be a big part of “#Happy,” and you can see the official synopsis for it below:

Amber’s fantasy is to have her actual life be as perfect as her Instagram life. But when Amber’s family transforms into the perfect Insta-versions of themselves, she soon realizes something about all this perfection is very wrong. Meanwhile, Roarke presents another guest, Isaiah, with an envelope that reveals the date of his death in the all-new “#Happy” episode of Fantasy Island airing Monday, Feb. 20 (8:00-9:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX. (FAN-207) (TV-14 L)

Even with this Instagram angle, it still feels like this episode is a variation of some other, similar stories that we’ve had a chance to see in the past. It’s all about being careful for what you wish for, because if things are perfect all of the time, how do you even know what perfect is? This is one of those ideas where there is so much to play with and we’re excited to see how things move about from start to finish.

There is also one other thing that is worth noting here, as well — not too long after this episode airs, there will be a brief hiatus. We’d suggest that you prepare for that early, and who knows? Maybe this is the sort of thing that could help the show out in the ratings — it needs whatever help that it can get at the moment, and the return of 9-1-1 could prove to be rather beneficial.

