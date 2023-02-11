The Boys season 4 premiere date: A possible Super Bowl reveal?

Is there any chance at all that Prime Video would reveal a season 4 premiere date for The Boys during the Super Bowl — or, is it silly to even think about this?

The first thing that we should say here is honestly quite simple — isn’t the Super Bowl the sort of event that The Boys would relentlessly mock? Probably, and that would amp the irony up here to another level. This feels like the sort of venue that Amazon would consider, as well, for an announcement or a trailer. Remember that they’ve got a big deal now with the NFL, so there is more synergy there than there ever was before.

With this being said, there is a reason to think that this probably will not happen, and it is tied to one thing above all others — we’re still a long ways away from season 4 premiering. Obviously, it would be great to have the show on the air as soon as possible, but we’re looking at either a late 2023 or early 2024 start … and it is more likely the latter. We do think there’s a chance that there could be a reveal for the Gen V spin-off, especially since this is something that Prime Video very-much needs to promote! We’re just not so confident that you’re going to see anything at all here for the flagship show.

Of course, we do wonder if there could be a season 4 trailer that comes out during the big game next year, provided that it hasn’t premiered as of then. We think we’re going to learn a premiere date for it well before the next Super Bowl, but there are ways to leverage that game’s massive ratings! It just depends here on how you want to go about it.

When do you think we are actually going to learn a formal The Boys season 4 premiere date?

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

