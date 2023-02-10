Shrinking season 1 episode 5 preview: The Alice, Sean story?

As we start to prepare for Shrinking season 1 episode 5 on Apple TV+ down the road, there is suddenly another problem at Jimmy’s doorstep — and it’s certainly not one that he saw coming.

Think about the closing minutes of this week’s new episode, where his daughter Alice referred to Sean as “beautiful” as she watched him sleep on the couch. This may not be something that goes anywhere, but within his mind it could easily spiral out of control. This is already a guy who has broken just about every ethical rule imaginable when it comes to his patients — he’s got Sean living with him! That’s without even mentioning how much he’s blurred the boundaries and made it so that he can’t get Sean to open up about the time that he served overseas.

To get a little more insight on what lies ahead, just take a look at the full Shrinking season 1 episode 5 synopsis:

When Jimmy hits a roadblock with Sean, he doesn’t have Paul to consult for advice. Brian makes an announcement about his relationship.

So why can’t Jason Segel’s character rely on Paul? Well, a good part of that most likely has to do with him going against most of his suggestions and really, putting the entire therapy practice within a certain degree of jeopardy. As much fun as this show is (and occasionally meaningful), it is a little hard to believe that there aren’t even deeper repercussions right now for some of Jimmy’s actions. Things are already pretty messy, and they could become even more so by the time we get to the end of this season. There is a lot more still to come, and that is one of those things to be very excited about! We are not even to the halfway point of this story as of yet.

