Want to get the Fire Country season 1 episode 15 return date over at CBS? Is there a big hiatus coming around the bend?

Well, the first order of business here is that the Max Thieriot series is going to be on a little bit of a break — and honestly, we can’t be altogether shocked by it. Remember that we’ve had multiple episodes over the past few weeks already, and that includes the epic one that aired following the AFC Championship Game. Given that the show has such a large episode order and does take some time to film, it makes some sense that we would arrive at some point at a break … and that time is now.

Without further ado, let’s share some of the bad news: You will have to wait for at least a little while longer to see what is coming up next. There is no new installment next week, and the same seemingly goes for the week after. We could be waiting until early March to see the firefighter drama back! Odds are, we’ll get a couple of episodes then, and then another break while we gear up for the NCAA Tournament, which is broadcast on CBS around this time of year with regularity. It’s hard to be shocked that this is what we’d be seeing here, no?

If there is some good news to share despite everything we’ve handed over about a hiatus, it is this. First and foremost, we have a full-season order here, which means that there is a lot more coming from the world of Fire Country and you don’t have to worry about that. Also, there is a season 2 coming, most likely a little bit later in the fall.

Until there, let’s hope that there is some more good stuff coming down the road — and that includes plenty of action and drama.

What are you the most excited to see when it comes to Fire Country season 1 episode 15 on CBS?

Are you sad that there is another hiatus coming down the road? Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for other updates. (Photo: CBS.)

