Is Walker new tonight on The CW? Season 3 February news

Is Walker new tonight on The CW, it goes without saying here, but there is so much to look forward to with the Jared Padalecki show!

Unfortunately, this is where we do have some bad news to report here: There is no new episode of the show tonight. The silver lining, however, is that we’re almost at the end of this hiatus! There is another installment coming on Thursday, February 16, and we get a good sense already that it is setting up some other big stuff down the road!

Want to get a little more insight all about that? Then we suggest that you check out the two synopses below, which we think do a pretty good job of setting the stage here…

Season 3 episode 11, “Past is Prologue” – DIGGING DEEPER – As Cordell (Jared Padalecki) and Cassie (Ashley Reyes) dig deeper into the deaths of his military buddies, he uncovers some inconsistencies that may reveal truths he’s not ready to face. Meanwhile, Trey (Jeff Pierre) is presented with a new opportunity, Captain James (Coby Bell) receives some news from Kelly (guest star Kearran Giovanni) and Bonham (Mitch Pileggi) is still at odds with the rest of the family. Also starring Molly Hagan, Keegan Allen, Violet Brinson and Kale Culley. Clara Aranovich directed the episode written by Blythe Ann Johnson (#311). Original airdate 2/16/2023.

Season 3 episode 12, “Best Laid Plans” – EVERYONE IS HIDING SOMETHING – Cordell (Jared Padalecki) and Cassie (Ashley Reyes) soon realize they aren’t the only ones keeping secrets, leaving Cassie to question who she can trust. The rest of the family focuses on the horse rescue, but they still find themselves facing a few challenges. Paul Hunziker directed the episode written by Geri Carillo (#312). Original airdate 2/23/23.

By the end of these episodes, our general sentiment is that we’re going to see some of these characters in a very different spot — mostly Cordell and Cassie, who are each going to realize that the surrounding world is not what they once thought.

