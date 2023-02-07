Is The Rookie new tonight on ABC? Season 5 episode 15 spoilers

Is The Rookie new tonight on ABC? We hope that there’s a chance to see something more! Just remember how this past episode ended. There are life-or-death cliffhangers, and then there are emotional ones. What we got at the end of season 5 episode 14 was the latter as John Nolan received the bad news about his mom.

Unfortunately, you are not going to have a chance to get some answers about this tonight, as the crime drama is off the air due to the annual State of the Union Address. Luckily, this is not a super-long hiatus, with the plan here being to bring it back in just one week with “The Con.” This is a chance to learn more of the truth about Nolan’s mom, who certainly had some very bad habits, to put it lightly.

Below, you can check out the full The Rookie season 5 episode 15 synopsis with some more news all about what lies ahead:

With help from the FBI, Detective Lopez puts everything on the line to help Elijah Stone take down a gang leader in exchange for her safety. Meanwhile, Nolan and Bailey must deal with the secrets and shady dealings his late mother left behind.

This episode should have just about everything you would want from it, all things considered — think in terms of a dangerous storyline for Lopez, but then also some events with Bailey and Nolan that could encompass multiple emotions at once. John has a lot to take in both in terms of who his mother was and also who she could have been. He’s going to need to rely on Bailey to help process all of his emotions, and we know that being vulnerable is not always the easiest thing for anyone to do.

For those wondering, The Rookie: Feds is also on hiatus this week; be prepared for it to also be back on February 14.

