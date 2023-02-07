Is FBI new tonight on CBS? Season 5 episode 13 news

Is FBI new tonight on CBS? We know the show has been on-again / off-again when it comes to its schedule as of late.

Without further ado now, let’s go ahead and be the bearer of bad news: The crime procedural is set to be off the air, even if we wish that wasn’t the case. Because of the State of the Union Address tonight, we will be waiting until Tuesday, February 14 to see the next installment. At least we know this one should be entertaining! After all, former Justified star Joelle Carter is going to play a notable role as a mentor from Maggie’s past, and you’ll have a chance to see some interesting back-and-forth between the two characters. The more familiar faces that we can see with this show, the better off we think we’re going to be.

To get some more discussion on the show + the future, check out the full FBI season 5 episode 13 synopsis below:

“Protégé” – The team investigates the murder of a professional informant after he’s found dead outside an abandoned factory in Red Hook. Also, Maggie reconnects with an old colleague and mentor (Joelle Carter), on the CBS Original series FBI, Tuesday, Feb. 14 (8:00-9:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*.

Beyond this episode, there is also a lot to look forward to! Remember that there is another big crossover coming later this spring, and it’s our hope that there will be some other epic twists and turns over time for some of these characters. We just hope for Jubal, there’s going to be a chance for him to recover and stay on the straight and narrow. Just think about everything that took place on this past episode for him!

