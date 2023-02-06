Grammys 2023 opening: Bad Bunny takes center stage

We expected there to be some surprises throughout the 2023 Grammys, but some actually came at the very start of the show! How else would you describe that performance from Bad Bunny?

Maybe we’ve gotten a little bit cynical over the years, but the last thing that we honestly expected was for there to be some sort of homage to Latin music at the very start of the show. It was a cool thing to exemplify its importance, and also start off the broadcast with a lot of passion and emotion. One of the things that we’ve found to be reasonably true is that Bad Bunny has about as high of an approval rating as anyone making modern music these days. Having him open the show was a way to appeal to as many people as possible, and we do think the Recording Academy got what they wanted out of this. Music should be a celebration amongst many other things; this allowed everyone in attendance to feel some of these feelings.

If there is one challenge that we could see now over the remainder of the night, it’s simply this: How in the world do you follow all of that up? We don’t tend to think it’s going to be all that easy.

Obviously, there are still going to be a ton of performances throughout the night that will collectively do their part to garner some attention — and we do tend to think that a lot of them will be successful. What’s not to love about the lineup, plus host Trevor Noah? We’re hoping for a really fun broadcast, and it better be one given how more than likely, this is going to run far over and well into what is typically reserved for the evening news.

