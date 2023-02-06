All American season 5 episode 11 spoilers: Enter the combine

Next week on The CW you’re going to have a chance to see All American season 5 episode 11 on the air — want to know more?

Well, let’s just say that this story could be important for a multitude of reasons! The title here is “Time,” and there is so much to think about. Take, for example, Spencer deciding to be at the combine with Jordan. Or, what’s going on with Spencer and Olivia. This is a guy who needs to be addressing that … but he may also end up looking for a distraction.

To get some other details all about the future, check out the full All American season 5 episode 11 synopsis below:

The Choices We Make – In an attempt to avoid one big life decision about his relationship with Olivia (Samantha Logan), Spencer (Daniel Ezra) decides to attend the Crenshaw combine with Jordan (Michael Evans Behling), even if it means having to avoid another big issue… being in the same place as Billy (Taye Diggs). Meanwhile, Layla (Greta Onieogou) clashes with her father over a decision she made about Keating Records, Olivia contends with success behind a pseudonym, Preach (Kareem Grimes) gets a surprise visit from Amina (guest star Ella Simone Tabu) and Asher (Cody Christian) receives some life changing news. Despite how the day begins, no one is prepared for how it ends. Also starring Bre-Z, Monet Mazur and Karimah Westbrook. Dawn Wilkinson directed the episode written by John A. Norris (#511). Original airdate 2/13/2023.

By the end of this episode, we may be in for a few big surprises — how else do you describe what we’re reading at the end there? If the goal for the writers is to leave our jaw hanging on the ground, they may be successful — depending of course on the twist.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

