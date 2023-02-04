True Detective season 4 premiere date: February expectations

Now that we are in the month of February, what can we say about True Detective season 4? Are there big headlines ahead?

There are of course a few different things that we could say here, but let’s start off with this — a reminder that the latest chapter of the anthology IS coming this year! However, it’s not going to be appearing anytime soon. HBO has already set the schedule for the next several months, with The Last of Us poised to air until at least mid-March. Immediately after this, you are going to see the long-awaited premiere of Succession season 4. It’s going to be the summer before the Sunday-night schedule starts to become clear, and they have a few options there. True Detective season 4 is out there, but so is the second season of Winning Time and the long-discussed The Idol, which has Sam Levinson as one of its executive producers.

We can’t speak yet as to when any of these shows will specifically be back, but there probably won’t be premiere dates revealed for any of them this month. If we do see True Detective return in the summer, there’s a chance we could get a specific announcement for it at some point in the spring. If it’s fall, obviously a reveal would come alter.

So what can you learn about season 4 this month? Don’t be shocked if there are some more story details or casting insight. Season 4 stars Jodie Foster and Kali Reis, who are investigating a series of disappearances throughout Alaska. It is being filmed in Iceland, and we hope that it can keep momentum going for this franchise. After season 2 turned out to be a massive disappointment, the third season represented a nice recovery and basically, made another entry in the saga possible.

Odds are, you won’t be seeing a short teaser or a trailer until we get a premiere date — you’re going to need to be patient for that, as well.

What do you think we’re going to learn when it comes to True Detective season 4 next month?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, be sure to also come back for a few other updates. (Photo: HBO.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







