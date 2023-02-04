Hightown season 3 premiere date: Hopes for February

As we get further into the month of February, just what does that mean when it comes to Hightown season 3? It goes without saying, but there are a lot of questions about the future of this show!

After all, let’s take a minute here to point out where things currently stand. It has already been nearly a year and a half since the second season premiered; by the time we actually get to the premiere date for the Monica Raymund show, odds are it will have crossed that threshold significantly. We know that production has been wrapped up for a while, and the wait for the show’s return honestly has little to do with that.

So what is going on here? Seemingly, it has to do with the same thing we talked about with this show last month: Complicated issues over at Starz when it comes to ownership. The network and its owner Lionsgate are in the midst of a split and with that, a lot of behind-the-scenes divisions are going on. This means that there’s a lot of unexciting legal stuff happening. Hightown is not the only show that has been delayed because of this, but it still stinks to be thinking about it with this one in particular. We are already talking here about a show that is vastly underrated and under-the-radar; we don’t want the hiatus to be so long that viewers forget about it!

With all of this being said, we do think there is room for at least some optimism when it comes to the long-term future here. After all, we do think there are holes in the Starz schedule this spring and with that, there’s at least a possibility that a premiere date gets announced this month! If that happens, the third season could air at some point in late March or April. (Of course, it still could be later than that.)

Story-wise, it is very-much clear that things could go in a wide array of different directions; we just hope that Jackie can find a little bit of peace amidst all the pain and heartache…

What are you hoping to get when it comes to Hightown season 3 in the month of February?

