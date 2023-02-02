Is Walker new tonight on The CW? Season 3 episode 11 news

Is Walker new tonight on The CW? We don’t think it will surprise a lot of people out there that we’d love more of this world. There’s a lot we saw featuring Cordell and Cassie over the past couple of episodes that was fascinating and complicated, and there are some other big-time stories coming soon!

Unfortunately, this is where we come in bearing some of the bad news: There is no installment tonight. We’re about the see the show on hiatus until we get around to February 16, which is somewhat surprising since this is May sweeps. Why wouldn’t the network want to make the most of one of their hit shows? We still have questions, but they’re clearly going to do whatever they feel is right.

The next new episode is titled “Past is Prologue,” and the full Walker season 3 episode 11 synopsis has more insight on what’s coming:

DIGGING DEEPER – As Cordell (Jared Padalecki) and Cassie (Ashley Reyes) dig deeper into the deaths of his military buddies, he uncovers some inconsistencies that may reveal truths he’s not ready to face. Meanwhile, Trey (Jeff Pierre) is presented with a new opportunity, Captain James (Coby Bell) receives some news from Kelly (guest star Kearran Giovanni) and Bonham (Mitch Pileggi) is still at odds with the rest of the family. Also starring Molly Hagan, Keegan Allen, Violet Brinson and Kale Culley. Clara Aranovich directed the episode written by Blythe Ann Johnson (#311). Original airdate 2/16/2023.

Just in case it wasn’t clear already at this point, we do think that we are gearing up for the most emotional season of Walker so far. How else do you really describe what the writers are bringing to the table? Sure, we’ve got action and drama, but there’s a real concentrated effort being put into the idea of learning more about Cordell’s past. It is what shapes him into the man he is today!

