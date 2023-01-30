All American: Homecoming season 2 episode 10: Simone is back!

Next week on The CW you’re going to have a chance to see All American: Homecoming season 2 episode 10. Want to know more?

First of all, let’s just give some applause to the title of “Dance with My Father.” That is such an iconic song and we tend to think the producers are going to be creating something here that has some thematic connections to it. If nothing else, we know that this could be a big comeback episode for Simone after everything she’s gone through. It feels pretty clear at this point that the writers are very-much into showing the extreme highs and lows that can go into being an athlete of this degree. There are a lot of challenges that you have to take on and some of them can come out of left field!

Below, you can check out the full All American: Homecoming season 2 episode 10 synopsis with more insight on what lies ahead:

GIVE AND TAKE – With Simone and Thea both ready to reclaim their spot on the court, their coach and teammates force them to deal with the lingering tension in unique ways. Damon helps JR celebrate a major milestone, but a surprise guest gives them both a different view on the family dynamic. Trying to get back on the good side of her dance class puts Keisha at odds with two people she cares about. Meanwhile, Coach Marcus is put in a difficult position when his boss and Amara want different things. Leon Lozano directed the episode written by Marqui Jackson & Lamont Magee (#210). Original airdate 2/6/2023.

We know that the next few weeks could still provide some unexpected developments, so don’t just assume that Simone is going to be out of the woods just because she finds her way back out on the court. This is not a show that really works like that to any degree.

