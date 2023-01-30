Is Fantasy Island new tonight on Fox? Season 2 episode 5 news

Is Fantasy Island new tonight on Fox? We’ve had a nice run of episodes to kick off the year, so is that poised to continue?

Well, let’s go ahead here and share the bad news: You’re going to be waiting a little while longer to return to the island. This is the first week this year where we haven’t had a new episode, but at least this is going to be a pretty short hiatus. The plan is to see Fantasy Island back when we get around to Monday, February 6. Check out the synopsis below for a little more news all about it:

After an urn comes off the plane, three siblings must work through their past resentments in order to spread their mom’s ashes and fulfill her last fantasy. As the kids wrestle with their past, Roarke remembers their mom, her very first guest as the host of Fantasy Island. Meanwhile, Ruby is surprised to discover how little she knows about Isla in the all-new “The Urn” episode of Fantasy Island airing Monday, Feb. 6 (8:00-9:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX. (FAN-205) (TV-14 D, L, S, V)

Joely Fisher is going to be one of the bigger guest stars that you have a chance to see this go-around, and our hope is that before the season wraps up, we’ll have a chance to see some surprising additions, as well!

The current state of the ratings

We’d love to sit here and say that we’re going to see a season 3 on the air next season but for now, that remains very much a mystery. While the total viewership for season 2 is actually on par with season 1, it is down significantly in the demo. The good news is that Fox clearly saw something in this reboot to want to bring it back; there is a good chance we could see something similar all over again.

What do you most want to see on Fantasy Island season 2 episode 5 when the show comes on Fox?

