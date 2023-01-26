Walker season 3 episode 11 return date at The CW

Following what we’re getting tonight on The CW, doesn’t it make sense to want a Walker season 3 episode 11 return date? We certainly think so, especially since the Jared Padalecki show has not exactly been back for a long period of time here.

Unfortunately, this is where we do swoop in with a helping of bad news: There is nothing coming next week insofar as new episodes go. Not only that, but there’s also not anything the following week, either. As of right now, the plan is for us to see Walker again when we get around to Thursday, February 16 at the earliest; this still is not even 100% confirmed, but we’ll have an update if something different is announced.

Why the long wait here? It’s likely because The CW has a plan for how they want to air out the remaining Walker episodes, even if that involves missing out on a certain chunk of the February sweeps period. Just in case you needed another reminder that this network, even under new leadership, doesn’t care about traditional viewing models, this is most likely it.

Unfortunately, because we are still so far away from the next episode, there is no other insight out there about what’s coming up next. Hopefully, that is going to change at some point over the next few weeks.

What will the long-term future hold?

Wouldn’t it be nice if there was a Walker season 4 renewal revealed between now and when the show comes back? We understand if you’re skeptical given The CW’s new ownership, but remember that they did give an early renewal to All American. We tend to think of that as a reminder that not everything is going to be changing when it comes to the overall roster, even if a number of things unfortunately are.

What do you most want to see on Walker season 3 episode 11 when the show comes back on the air?

