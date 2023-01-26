Hightown season 3 premiere date: Nothing still?

Are we going to be getting news on a Hightown season 3 premiere date at some point in the near future? We know that this is one of a couple of questions that has been fluttering around out there, with another being what in the world the folks at Starz are doing. Think about it: This show has been done in production for a long time and yet, they’ve been super-cagey to announce much of anything. It’s absolutely still coming, but there isn’t all that clear of a timetable for the time being.

So why is there still no more news about what the future holds for Monica Raymund and the rest of the cast? It seems like the hold-up is due to what we’ve mentioned in the past: The impending split with Starz and Lionsgate and all of the properties that are divided up because of that. This is a process that is causing several shows to air a little bit later than perhaps they would have otherwise, and it’s also one of the reasons why the network has a pretty light schedule at the moment. Sure, they are airing the second season of BMF … but they don’t have that much else going right now.

While we’d obviously prefer to see Hightown back as soon as possible, we are okay with waiting mostly on one simple condition: That we get some sort of epic promotional campaign on the other side! We want to see people super-hyped for Jackie’s next chapter, one that will hopefully feature a few happier moments.

So given all of the conditions we’ve laid out already, the earliest we could theoretically expect the show back is spring, but we also realize it could be later than that. One of the other issues that Starz may be facing coming up is that of real estate: They only tend to air a few hours of original programming a week, and there are honestly a LOT of shows that are already complete and ready to air.

Let’s just cross our fingers and hope for something more in the next few weeks, shall we?

