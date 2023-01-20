The Gilded Age season 2 premiere date: The absolute earliest?

Just how early could you theoretically get The Gilded Age season 2 to premiere on HBO? Rest assured, we’re already thinking about this! After all it’s hard not to! The first season was spectacular, and creatively it has the potential to become even more expansive and dramatic.

Alas, the only bit of bad news we have to remind you of here is that we’re still months away from it coming back! This show won’t be back anywhere near as early as it was last year, with the biggest reasons for that being the timing of season 2 production and also HBO’s scheduling needs. This is a Monday-night show, and more than likely, HBO will not premiere it until we get to the other side of Perry Mason season 2, which is currently poised to premiere when we get around to Monday, March 6.

Yet, here is the thing about the Matthew Rhys detective drama: It doesn’t have some extremely long season. Because of this, the approximation we have for The Gilded Age isn’t that far into the future as it would be otherwise. Perry Mason season 2 looks to be an eight-episode project. Because of that, there is a theoretical possibility here that we end up seeing the Julian Fellowes drama as early as Monday, May 1. We do think that episodes will be edited and ready to go in more than enough time, so that’s not something you have to worry about here.

Personally, we’d be surprised if we would be stuck waiting later than May to dive into the next season, mostly because there’s no real reason to do so. Also, this show has such a solid, consistent audience; we tend to think that HBO will want both the viewers and also the subscribers that will come along with it. (Hopefully, we’re not looking at a situation here where this will become a casualty of all the cost-cutting going on at HBO Max.)

