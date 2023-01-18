Magnum PI season 5 filming: Entering a calm?

There is totally no denying that at this point, we have been fed rather well when it comes to news on Magnum PI season 5. Just think about what we’ve learned as of late! Not only is there a trailer out there, but we’ve also seen photos and teases galore. Jay Hernandez, Perdita Weeks, and showrunner Marc Guggenheim even not a chance to show up at the TCA Winter Press Tour, which is something that typically is reserved for new or new-er shows. NBC, basically, is treating the series like a brand-new show since it’s new to them.

So now that we’ve gotten this rather welcome deluge of news these past few weeks, should you expect things to slow down? If nothing else, we could be temporarily descending into a quieter period when it comes to all-new footage. We are still a month away from the February 19 premiere, and we tend to think there are some things the network will save until we’re a little bit closer.

One other thing we should go ahead and note is that while there is still work going on in regards to filming in Hawaii, we’re not sure how many more teases we’re going to get on that for a little while. After all, at this point the cast and crew may be pushing forward into episodes that aren’t going to be airing for a pretty long time. The first ten installments of season 5 will wrap up this spring; the final ten (previously known as season 6) don’t have a start date yet. There are a lot of things that could be kept quiet from here on out in fear of spoilers.

In general, though, it’s a little bit easier to be patient now about the future of Magnum PI now that we’ve had so many teases. We feel rather lucky just in knowing that NBC is going to do everything in their power to make sure this show succeeds; we’ll just have to see if it works out in the end.

Just know this: Even if there’s a calm when it comes to season 5 filming news coming up, we imagine there’s plenty of action and drama on the way.

What do you most want to see when it comes to Magnum PI season 5 down the road?

