Mayans MC season 5 premiere date: Is summer possible?

Could we be waiting until the summer in order to see Mayans MC season 5 premiere over on FX? Of course, we don’t think many people out there want this. Based on how season 4 concluded, we want more of this story as soon as possible!

With that being said, we recognize that we’re not the ones in control here. Heck, the cable network only has so much at this point, as well! There are so many different components that go into this from top to bottom. The episodes have to be ready to air, and we know that production didn’t kick off until pretty late in 2022. This means that we’re going to need a certain measure of patience here. Also, remember that season 4 premiered later in the year than season 3. These are the only two seasons we can really use for comparison, since the first two were before we got into the global health crisis and everything changed.

Given that this is the final season, FX may encourage everyone to take their time more than ever. Also, they could benefit from having a huge show like this around in the summer. They already have the final season of Snowfall going into the spring, so there could be an interest in spacing things out a little bit. We wouldn’t rule out spring at all — we’d be shocked if the show is back any later than this, but we have to think that this particular time of the year is both a viable and very-real possibility for JD Pardo and the rest of the cast.

If the show is on hiatus until June or July, let’s just cross our fingers that the network tells us this far in advance! The last thing we want is to be stuck waiting around for answers for some substantial period of time.

