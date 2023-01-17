The Gilded Age season 2 premiere date: Why no Sunday news

You could argue that this past weekend, HBO had a potential opportunity share a premiere date for The Gilded Age season 2. There was some pretty prime real estate prior to the start of The Last of Us, which we learned today garnered 4.7 million viewers in just the span of the first night alone.

Why wouldn’t the network want to take advantage of this to hype some other properties? Well, they did, but probably not in the way that a lot of people out there wanted. Instead of highlighting just one individual show, they chose to air a sizzle reel showcasing many of the programs that are coming up. There were no specific premiere dates, but it was a reminder that this could be a very lucrative year — pretty fantastic, given that we’ll be waiting a little while longer for both Euphoria and House of the Dragon — two of the shows that are thought of, by and large, as the heavy hitters.

If there is a reason why we didn’t get an individual spotlight on The Gilded Age, it’s because 1) we may still be too far away from its premiere and 2) at that moment, clearly the network thought it was more valuable to promote everything. They may feel like down the road, there are going to be a number of opportunities to get more specific. They could announce something on the Julian Fellowes series before The Last of Us is over.

Of course, we do think that we’ll be waiting until at least May or June to see season 2 arrive in its Monday timeslot, even if production is already done. We’re thinking in terms of when that timeslot will be available — also, it’s not like that long hiatus is going to hurt viewership. If there’s anything we have learned from the past several months, it’s that viewers have no issue waiting a good while to get more news on shows that they love. They’ll be a-okay with this so long as the end product is great.

