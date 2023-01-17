Yellowstone season 5 episode 9 return date: The summer months

We recognize that the wait for a Yellowstone season 5 episode 9 return date is going to be long. It’s hard to think any other way when you remember where things stand at present. We’re waiting for more news on filming, and we don’t tend to think that Paramount Network will reveal too much more until we’re close to that process wrapping up.

So is there anything at all that we can say here about the show’s future? Well, we have heard already that the series is coming back in the summer, so we thought it would be useful to go through all of the months of the season and discuss how likely it is to see the show in that spot. Think of this as a handy guide as we suffer through a long break away from the Dutton Ranch!

June – Technically, the first day of summer isn’t until later in the month, but TV executives don’t always think in technical terms! This is why we wouldn’t be altogether shocked if the show does come out around the middle of the month. The only real reason it may not is if it’s not ready yet — which is definitely a possibility.

July – This is the most likely window, given that there’s a real chance that Paramount can own this month and episodes should be done. Also, all six of them will be able to air prior to the start of the NFL season.

August – We’d say that there’s a faint chance of this. The only reason we could see it happening is in the event the post-production takes this long.

September – Almost no chance at all here. It’s important to remember that most TV execs tend to refer to the whole month as fall, anyway.

One other thing to note

We’re not sure if we will see a potential season 6 at all this year. It may be too early to consider this, but the long wait until season 5 returns has us leaning in that direction.

