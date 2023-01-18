New Amsterdam series finale: Did you see Luna twist coming?

The New Amsterdam series finale has officially come and gone over at NBC, and we certainly think it was different from what we expected. It also makes more sense as to why the network aired the final two episodes back to back.

When it comes to conflict between major characters, there really wasn’t that much over the course of the final episode. Instead, what we got were some reminders of why the main characters all become doctors in the first place. Beyond just that, we saw them all come together to save a woman’s life after being diagnosed with a nearly-incurable disease. This was a celebration of the spirit of this hospital and how far these doctors go to save lives. Iggy got re-married to Martin, Bloom found closure with her sister, and Reynolds found a sense of happiness and stability.

As for Max, he decided to leave New Amsterdam, and potentially for good this time. He left the hospital being for Wilder, who he thought was more than capable of caring for it. He still wants to be with her, but is also embracing new challenges — both in terms of the World Health Organization and also his daughter Luna. Ever since she was born, he wondered if he was constantly putting other people first before her. He wanted to change that.

Little did he know, though, that Luna watching her father save a life that day was the metaphorical light-bulb to her future. For much of the episode, we were led to believe that the woman we saw arriving to the hospital was the new medical director in the present. However, it was actually Luna in the future, explaining how her father’s legacy deeply inspired her and how she wanted to be another force for change at New Amsterdam for years to come. It was a full-circle ending — it may have not been enough of a tribute to some characters (especially Helen), but there were a number of touchy-feely moments and a reminder of the show’s central message.

In the end, this finale was titled “How Can I Help?” for a reason. We can’t lay things out any more plainly than that.

