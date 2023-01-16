Succession season 4 premiere date: When filming wraps up

As we await a Succession season 4 premiere date announcement at HBO, there are some key milestones we’re excited to get to. What’s one of the big ones? Well, it’s as simply as learning when production on the Brian Cox series is going to wrap up. The network may not be willing to announce too much until then — they did miss a golden opportunity last night courtesy of The Last of Us premiere!

Well, thanks to series star Matthew Macfadyen (Tom), we at least know a little bit more about when the cast and crew are at the end of the road.

Speaking in a new interview with Entertainment Weekly, Matthew confirmed that there was about another month to go until filming wraps up. This goes in line with most of the talk we’ve heard so far about the show premiering when we get around to the spring. (It could be anywhere from late March to May, but we’re hoping for April at the very least.)

Of course, the actor couldn’t share too much about what lies ahead, other than of course the following:

… I don’t know what to say about it. It’s good, I hope! I mean, who knows. I hope it’s good. It’s been great fun to shoot.

Remember that there is no clear news as to whether or not season 4 will be the final one, and that may be something that the network keeps under wraps for as long as they possibly can. Creator Jesse Armstrong seems to just be playing things one season at a time, so we would say not to get too excited for news on a potential renewal here until after season 4 premieres.

