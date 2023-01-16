Magnum PI season 5: The question marks for second half

As so many people out there know at this point, Magnum PI season 5 is going to arrive at its new NBC home on Sunday, February 19. There are ten episodes that are currently set to air over the course of the next several months and in those, we expect a lot of romance, humor, action, and everything else that you’ve come to love from this world.

So what about beyond this? Well, let’s just say that this is where at least a few question marks start to surface a little while. Speaking (per Deadline) while at TCA yesterday, showrunner Eric Guggenheim noted that he doesn’t know when the second half of the season is going to air. Remember that originally, NBC had specified that the twenty episodes ordered were two different seasons — now, think of it more as season 5A and season 5B.

So why does this even matter? Well, the change in designation could mean there are chances the show could return sooner. We tend to think that NBC is intentionally keeping their options open for a few different reasons. Take, for example, the possibility that the show performs really well this winter / spring and they want to bring it back in the fall. We’d be shocked if the network is 100% dead-set on anything just yet. It’s hard to be without seeing the ratings! There could be some openings in their schedule this fall, especially with New Amsterdam coming to a close. Depending on how other shows are scheduled, a little more room could surface down the road, as well.

No matter how the rest of the show is scheduled, we can at least all kick back and be grateful that there are so many episodes coming — and that NBC is doing a really great job of promotion. They’ve so far done everything we hoped that they would to support this show and then some.

Related – Be sure to get some other news right now on Magnum PI, including more insight on what could be coming

What are you the most excited to see as we prepare for Magnum PI season 5 on NBC?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for some other updates. (Photo: NBC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







