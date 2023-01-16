Criminal Minds: Evolution season 1 episode 7: Rossi questions

Criminal Minds: Evolution season 1 episode 7 is going to be coming to Paramount+ this Thursday, and there’s a lot to think about!

We do think that over the course of this episode, we’ll learn a little bit more about Sicarius and see some dramatic situations play out with a few characters. Take, for example, Garcia in the wake of that kiss with Tyler Green. However, there are some other things that we don’t have a clear answer to as of yet, and that includes everything with David Rossi.

If you think back to the start of the season, this character was in a really difficult spot — he was struggling with the death of Krystall and also pushing everyone away. He’s had a focus right now in the Sicarius case, but what happens when that is over. Are we ever going to get any more details on Krystall’s death? These are questions we’re sure that the writers have discussed, and we hope that there are some answers that are going to be coming on all of this at some point.

For the time being, though, we expect that Joe Mantegna’s character will be a little more focused on just what he’s known for: Solving mysteries and being an asset to everyone at the BAU. We just hope that along the way here, we do see some other characters check in on him and make sure that he is doing okay in what is obviously a really trying point in his life. This is a guy who is clearly putting all of his own issues aside for the sake of helping others and that is admirable. However, at the same exact time he needs to assess where he is and how he’s doing … and we have to anticipate this happening at some point.

