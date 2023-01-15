Magnum PI season 5: New Jay Hernandez, Perdita Weeks teases

If you are like us, then absolutely you’re over the moon about all the promotion that is out there for Magnum PI over the past couple of weeks. Today, a lot of this was capped off with a panel at the Television Critics Association Winter Press Tour featuring stars Jay Hernandez and Perdita Weeks alongside showrunner Eric Guggenheim.

So what did we learn today? Well, for starters, more on how the show ended up on NBC in the first place following the cancellation at CBS. Guggenheim noted that discussions with the new network started soon after the show was initially axed, but it took several weeks to finalize the details. So far everyone involved has nothing but nice things to say about NBC, which makes sense given that they have allowed this show a chance to continue doing a lot of the great stuff that they were doing for the first several seasons.

Of course, there are also some evolutions that we’re seeing to the story and the tone of the series, with the relationship between Magnum and Higgins serving as a big catalyst for that. Guggenheim said at the panel, per TVLine, that the new season is “sexier, it is more romantic, [and] more emotional” than what we’ve seen in the past, and we also tend to think there’s a lot of material that will be mined from Magnum and Higgins continuing to work together despite their romantic entanglement. Here is what Jay had to say about that, per the aforementioned publication:

“The dynamic [in dangerous situations] shifts a little bit when it’s somebody that you’re in a relationship with. Sometimes I look at the scenes and am like, ‘I don’t know if I could do that!’”

Weeks made it clear that this season is “even more fun” that she imagined going in — odds are, you’re really going to enjoy this!

For those wondering…

The premiere is going to pick up shortly after the events of the season 4 finale. There’s not going to be that much of a time jump right away, which is exciting when it comes to seeing the early days of this relationship and where things stand.

