Heels season 2 premiere date: Not coming back in February?

We’ve been waiting for a long time to get news on a Heels season 2 premiere date — so what can we say about it now?

Well, earlier this week Starz put out a new press release for their upcoming February releases, and we would say it doesn’t contain great news if you are a fan of the Stephen Amell wrestling series. There is no evidence that season 2 will be coming next month; as a matter of fact, the only shows that ARE currently scheduled for the network are the second season of BMF and then the upcoming Party Down revival.

So what gives here, given that Heels has been done filming for quite some time now? In the event you haven’t heard, much of it seems to be due to the separation of entities between Starz as a network and Lionsgate. It’s a long, drawn-out, and not very exciting process on the outside, but basically each part is working to figure out what belongs where. Once some of this is settled, it’s going to be a little bit easier to get a Heels premiere date and/or more information as to what’s going to be coming up next.

Do we still think that the show is going to be coming at some point before the summer? Absolutely, but there are still questions as to when that will be. We tend to think a date will be announced at least a couple of months before the show actually comes back so, at least for now, we tend to think that we’re looking at something kicking off in either March or April.

What can we expect to see story-wise?

Well, that’s not altogether hard to figure out: More of the sibling rivalry between Jack and Ace, but also the struggle to turn the DWL into more of a big-time entity. The performance at the fair is at least a good start.

Related – Go ahead and get some further news now when it comes to Heels, including other information on what lies ahead

When do you think we are going to be seeing Heels season 2 on Starz down the road?

Be sure to let us know below! After you do just that, remember to keep coming back for other updates you don’t want to miss. (Photo: Starz.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







