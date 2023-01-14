Hightown season 3 premiere date: 100% not coming in February?

The wait for a Hightown season 3 premiere date has been a long one so far, and there are no signs even still there is relief on the horizon.

For those wondering, the folks over at Starz have already issued a press release with some of the highlights for the month of February and, unfortunately, the Monica Raymund series is not a part of them. Unless there is some last-second / unprecedented announcement, we’re going to be waiting until March and perhaps longer to see it back.

Given that production on this batch of episodes has been over for months, it is fair to wonder about what in the world is going on here. Are we going to be in a situation where we don’t see the show back until the summer? Anything is possible, but we certainly hope it’s not missing in action for that long! The same goes for another Starz drama in Heels that has been mired in its own long hiatus.

For those who are currently unaware, one of the reasons for this sort of long break right now has everything to do with what’s going on with Starz and Lionsgate as the two entities work to separate themselves from each other. Our hope is that over the next several weeks, this sort of corporate, unexciting behind-the-scenes stuff does get resolved, and then we can focus a little bit more on what matters the most: When the shows are actually back on the air. This helps to explain some of why Starz’s schedule is fairly lean at this given moment in time — while there are new episodes of BMF currently airing, there isn’t much else and won’t be until we get around to the Party Down revival when we get around to February.

