Magnum PI season 5 premiere will be part of four-hour event

Just in case you needed any reason at all to think that NBC was all-in on making Magnum PI season 5 as much of a success as possible, let’s just say we have more evidence.

A couple of days ago, it was first confirmed that the show will have a two-hour premiere on February 19. This is going to allow people to get on board right away, and of course it’s our hope that this will translate into good ratings for the rest of the winter and spring.

Now, we also have the added icing on the cake: Leading into the two-hour premiere, we’ve also learned that there are going to be two season 4 repeats airing starting at 7:00 p.m. Eastern time. That basically means that there is going to be a four-hour Magnum PI event, and that could be a way to get a lot attention all around the show the week after the Super Bowl.

We can’t speak towards whether or not the Jay Hernandez series will get extra episodes and honestly, no one can at this point. We’re still so early in the process! What we can at least say with some confidence is that NBC is not treating this show like one they’ve picked up just to cancel in a year; they clearly want to make something work here and think that this can be the thing to save their Sunday nights. The network has struggled a lot to find a hit here once the NFL season is over, and we know that this show has mainstream appeal, a devoted audience, and also nostalgia on its side. We’ve seen plenty of people just in the past week alone that are just learning that the reboot even exists — crazy as that may seem.

