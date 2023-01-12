Magnum PI season 5 set for two-hour premiere event!

Just in case you wanted to be more excited about Magnum PI season 5 over at NBC, here is another reason to be. Today, the network confirmed that when the show returns on Sunday, February 19 at 9:00 p.m. Eastern, it is going to air two episodes back-to-back! Previously, we were just going to see one on the first night followed by the series premiere of missing-persons drama Found.

Well, since this time there have been some notable changes at the network. Found is now off the schedule until fall, and Magnum PI will be preceded on the night by Dateline as opposed to The Blacklist, which is shifting later. Depending on how the newsmagazine fares in the ratings, this could be a good thing for the Jay Hernandez series — for now, we’d just say that it is a little too early to tell with any certainty.

We’ll give NBC a good bit of credit so far for their promotion of season 5, which has been solid and pretty thorough from start to finish. We’ve seen a number of different promos airing during other programs on the network, and that is without mentioning what we’ve had a chance to see when it comes to promotional photos or fun social-media teases for the future.

One other interesting thing to note at the moment is that, per TVLine, season 5 is being billed as a two-part, 20-episode season. This is a change from in the past, where the two seasons were being referred to as a season 5 and season 6. It remains to be seen if this has any impact at all on the long-term future of the show, but it’s at least something to think about as we get closer to the first episode airing.

For now, let’s just celebrate getting a little more of our favorite characters soon!

