Outlander season 7 premiere date: The impact of filming

Are you excited to see Outlander season 7 premiere on Starz? Well, you know already that you are very much far from alone in that! The Caitriona Balfe – Sam Heughan series is constantly in demand, and it’s already been a long time since the season 6 finale already.

So how much longer is it going to be until we get to the premiere? At least five or six months, given that it is not going to air until some point this summer. For those wondering why the long wait, at least a part of it could be tied to the current state of production behind the scenes.

Is filming still going on for the series? In a word yes, and we say that even though it actually started all the way back in the spring of last year. Because season 7 is a whopping 16 episodes, we’re looking at a period here where production is substantially longer than we’ve seen in quite some time. Based on the timeline we’ve seen so far, it’s fair to assume that they are around 75% done, give or take. (They were about halfway done in September.)

If the upcoming sixteen episodes are split into two separate batches, you could argue that the first half of the season could theoretically air earlier than what we’re seeing here. However, we may be seeing a situation here where the folks at Starz want to either air the whole season at once, or split it up but make sure the hiatus in between is pretty short. Either one of these would justify not seeing anything until the summer.

Does filming for this show take more time than the average series out there?

In a word, yes. There’s also a pretty good reason for it. A lot of the scenes for this show are outdoors, and that is inherently more challenging than what you tend to see in other productions. Also, these episodes are long and often ambitious, with a ton of extras and elaborate staging.

Is there anything that you especially want to see when it comes to Outlander season 7?

Do you think more insight on the premiere date will come around the time filming wraps? Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, come back for some other updates you do not want to miss. (Photo: Starz.)

