Magnum PI season 5: Will we get more previews soon?

Entering the weekend, it is fair to say we were spoiled by all things when it comes to Magnum PI season 5 over at NBC. Not only did we get a short promo, but also a tiny snippet from an upcoming scene featuring Magnum and Higgins in the shower together.

So far, it’s clear exactly how the network wants to tee up this season — by putting the focus squarely on the Magnum – Higgins relationship. It is hard to argue this, since we are looking here at a romance that was several years in the making.

With this being said, we should also go ahead and note that there is a LOT more coming on this show beyond just these two, so there’s a ton to get yourselves excited for across the board. We expect at least a couple more promos before the February 19 premiere and within those, we could see some more action-packed cases plus quick looks at what Rick and TC have going on across the board. This is a show that always has a lot going on in every episode and we do think that the network is going to try and reflect that, even if there’s only so much that can be crammed into a single promo.

Is nostalgia still valuable as a promotional tool, as well? Crazy as it may sound at first, we’re inclined to think so! It’s important to remember here that there are people who watched the Tom Selleck original that never caught the new version; this is why there’s a good bit of value that comes with including images like the red Ferrari and of course the Hawaiian shirt.

Beyond just any individual storyline, we tend to think that some remaining promos will reflect both the fun and escapism that we have seen from this show over the years. Here’s to hoping that pans out in the end!

Related – Be sure to score some other updates when it comes to Magnum PI right now

Are you expecting to see some other previews soon for Magnum PI season 5?

Be sure to let us know in the comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for other news you do not want to miss. (Photo: NBC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







