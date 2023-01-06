Law & Order: Organized Crime season 3 episode 11: Infiltration!

Next week on NBC you’re going to have a chance to see Law & Order: Organized Crime season 3 episode 11 arrive. Want to learn a little bit more all about it?

Just as you would expect here, there are a few different things to get into here, but let’s just start with rejoicing there’s not another hiatus. We’ve had to deal with a lot in regards to that over the last little while. Our hope is that we’ll see a good chunk of the season through the winter, given that this is when television ratings tend to be the strongest. If you are the network, you absolutely should want nothing less than to take advantage.

Leading into tonight’s new episode of the Christopher Meloni series, unfortunately the network didn’t reveal a whole lot in terms of what’s coming up. Instead, all we found out was that the title for the next episode is “The Infiltration Game.” Sounds intriguing, no? Well, that’s a foundation-of-sorts for whatever else is coming.

In general, rest assured that there is a lot this season to look forward to, and of course we’re going to be here to break it down every step of the way. Expect a handful of further twists and turns leading up to a big, dramatic finale. (Hopefully, we’re going to get a season 4 at the end.)

Based on the promo…

Are you ready to see Elliot undercover again? We hope so and yet, we also hope not given that this is such a dangerous place to be. We know how deep he gets into these operations and by virtue of that, how hard it can be to get out of some of them.

