Law & Order: SVU season 24 episode 11 preview: Benson’s plan

Following what you see tonight on NBC, you’re going to have more big stuff courtesy of Law & Order: SVU season 24 episode 11 next week.

So what lies ahead here? Well, the network didn’t share too much information in advance when it comes to what lies ahead, save for the title here of “Soldier Up.” What does that mean? We could have a story with a military theme, but you could also say that this is related in some way to the philosophy of the show right now. We’re still missing Kelli Giddish as Rollins and this is not going to be some easily transition. Yet, the show must go on, even if we’re frustrated at certain parts of things behind the scenes.

Remember here that in general, there is a huge chunk of the season still to go, meaning that there could be room for a few more surprises and important reveals. We’re hoping that there’s at least another couple of stories coming that have weight beyond an episode or two, mostly because that gives you something more to look out for over a certain period of time.

(Of course, we’re also still looking out for news on a possible season 25, as nothing is confirmed there as of yet.)

Based on the promo tonight…

The biggest objective entering episode 11 for Benson is going to be trying to resolve the hit that was put out on her — she’s still reeling from it, and it doesn’t appear as though there is much of a time jump from what we saw tonight. Olivia at least has Noah in a safe place, and we just hope that we’re going to see the show move into a slightly more pleasant spot

