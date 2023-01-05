Why did Kelli Giddish leave Law & Order: SVU, Amanda Rollins?

Why did Kelli Giddish leave Law & Order: SVU and her role of Amanda Rollins after so many years? Did she even have much of a say?

The first thing that is well-worth mentioning here is that in many ways, this situation has been confusing; it is hard to deny that. Around the time her exit was confirmed, the reporting was that it could be financial and it came from the top ranks of the production team. However, Giddish herself told Variety the following following her final episode last year:

My side of things is just that it’s time in the Rollins storyline. I felt like where it was heading, and where it headed last night, just seemed the right place to leave it right now. I am so excited about things going on in my personal life and kind of the mirroring of what’s going on in my personal life and in Rollins’, there’s a lot of joy to be experienced.

While there may have been far more that went on behind the scenes than what any of us know at present, the most important thing is that Kelli seems to be at peace with her exit. We certainly think there will be opportunities for her to do a lot of cool stuff moving forward; we hope that she does return to the franchise at some point, but who knows where the next few years will go? Sometimes, it’s really best to take things a day at a time and embrace the opportunities that are around you.

Of course, SVU as a story will move forward, and we could get an update or two about the character courtesy of Carisi. The most important thing to us is that we do get some opportunities to see the character honored, as opposed to forgotten about.

