Magnum PI season 5: A new Jay Hernandez ‘tease’ surfaces!

We’re officially into the 2023 calendar year and with that, we can say that the Magnum PI season 5 campaign is moving into high gear. Of course, with that we can’t quite say that anything is going 100% how we expected in advance.

Out of all of the images and/or previews that we could have expected the first week of the year, who had it on your Bingo card that we’d be getting an image of Thomas Magnum in the shower? Probably not a whole lot of people and yet, here we are. If you head over to the show’s official Twitter page, you can get a sense of what we’re talking about here. This should make a lot of Jay Hernandez fans pretty darn happy, but this is a family show! We saw that in jest, as that’s probably all you’re getting.

In general, what we’re getting a sense of is that the new Magnum PI Twitter admin has a good sense of humor about the show and that’s much-needed when you’ve got a month-and-a-half long promotional campaign ahead of you. The best thing you can try to do is engage the fan base and hope, along the way, that they’ll spread the word.

Consider this shower pic, for the time being, an appetizer for a lot of great stuff that is coming your way soon. We do imagine that a video preview with real footage will be out there over the next few weeks, and NBC is going to do whatever they can to make this show a success on its new night. We do think it benefits from the fact that there won’t be much else like it airing on Sundays over the next several months; East New York is a far more serious show, and a lot of the other stuff out there is either unscripted fare or animated comedies. We hope this timeslot works out!

Also, we of course hope that there are some other great nuggets of info we can share over the coming weeks.

Related – Go ahead and get other news on the subject of Magnum PI now

Is there anything you want to see in particular during Magnum PI season 5 when it premieres?

Let us know in the comments, and also come back for some other updates. (Photo: NBC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







