New Amsterdam season 5 episode 12, 13 (series finale): First tease

Following last night’s key installment, NBC offered up a first look at New Amsterdam season 5 episodes 12 and 13. If you did not know already, the remainder of the series is going to air as a two-hour event, and of course we expect this to be as emotional an occasion as you’re going to see on network TV.

Will it be polarizing? We think so, mostly because the whole season has been! The relationship between Max and Wilder does feel rushed, and that stems most likely from how short the final season is. Meanwhile, it was a huge bummer that we weren’t able to actually see Max and Helen interact after the hype that she’d be making some sort of appearance before the story concluded.

Yet, the show does move on and based on what little we saw in the first promo for the finale, Max and Wilder both appear to be happy. Meanwhile, these episodes are going to be a chance for all of these characters to reflect on who they are and how they’ve changed over time. Iggy can look at where his personal life is now, Bloom can try to be there for others in a truly profound way, and Max can look at the legacy of a hospital he worked so hard to save.

We hope that there are a few more details that come out soon for these episodes, especially since we’re sure that there’s still going to be some sort of medical storyline at the center of everything. Remember that the whole show has been based on trying to revolutionize the health-care industry. At this point, it would honestly feel strange if we didn’t end up seeing a little bit more of that here and there.

